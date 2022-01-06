Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$57.00. The company traded as high as C$53.87 and last traded at C$53.65, with a volume of 37320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.35.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,842. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

