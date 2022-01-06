Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $319.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

