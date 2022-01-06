Arjuna Capital Has $1.89 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded down $9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,637.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,139. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,735.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,769.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

