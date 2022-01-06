Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 77.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

COST traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.39. 21,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,939. The company has a market cap of $248.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

