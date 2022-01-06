Arjuna Capital Invests $1.53 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

CERN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. 58,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,526,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.