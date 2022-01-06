Arjuna Capital Purchases New Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 86.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BCS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 100,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.