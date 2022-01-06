Arjuna Capital Purchases New Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 86.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 100,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

