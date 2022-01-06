Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $134.31 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.84.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

