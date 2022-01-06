Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.