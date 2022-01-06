Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $583.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.60 and a 200 day moving average of $647.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

