Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

OSK opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

