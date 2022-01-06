Associated Banc Corp Has $243,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

