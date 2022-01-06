Associated Banc Corp Invests $211,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

