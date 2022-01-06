Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Up 48.3% in December

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.
