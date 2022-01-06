Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Up 48.3% in December

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASDN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Astro Aerospace alerts:

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.