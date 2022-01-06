Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.