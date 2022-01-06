Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $94.17.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
