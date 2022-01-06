Atheios (ATH) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $20,096.79 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,995,659 coins and its circulating supply is 46,424,773 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

