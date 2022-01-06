Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Athene were worth $36,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $824,660. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

