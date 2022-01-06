Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Athenex has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

