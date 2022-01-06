Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

