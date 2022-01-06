AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

AT&T has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. AT&T has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.