Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.67

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 688299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

