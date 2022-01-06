Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 2.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 233,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 222,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on JG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

