AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ opened at C$40.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$23.14 and a one year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.