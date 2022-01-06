Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,225 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $312.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.