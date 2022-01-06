Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.46.

Shares of CI stock opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average is $216.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

