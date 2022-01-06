Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

