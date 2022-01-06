Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.68 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH stock opened at $434.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $311.03 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.