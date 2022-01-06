Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

MNRL opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

