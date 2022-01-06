Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.25% of DermTech worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after buying an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $15.25 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

