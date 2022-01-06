Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 182 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.