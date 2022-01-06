Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AVGR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVGR. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

