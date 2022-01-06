AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €29.50 ($33.52) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.93 ($31.74).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €27.05 ($30.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.88. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.