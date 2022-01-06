Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.08. 7,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 436,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. FMR LLC grew its position in Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

