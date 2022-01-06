Axos Financial, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AX. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE AX opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 148.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

