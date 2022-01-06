Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 4.6%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65. 828,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 789,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company has a market cap of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Ayro had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 1,132.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth $428,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ayro by 89.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYRO)

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

