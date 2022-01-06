B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.24

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.24 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 267066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

