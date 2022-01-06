Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

