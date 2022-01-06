Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.71

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.71 and last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 752599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -40.99.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total transaction of C$42,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares in the company, valued at C$89,397.28.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

