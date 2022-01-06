bAlpha Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $22.25 or 0.00053268 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $400,480.84 and approximately $234,678.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

