Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.40 by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.41) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

