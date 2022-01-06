Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,515. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

