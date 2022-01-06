Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,283 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

HLF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

