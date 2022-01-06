Banco Santander S.A. Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

OMC stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

