Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

