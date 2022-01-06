Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 11,102 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,698,957,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,127 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,487 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.381 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.