Banco Santander S.A. Sells 25,448 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,448 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

