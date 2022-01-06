Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,899 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 176,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,304,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.