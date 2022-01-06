Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.