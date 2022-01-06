Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,600 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 820,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

