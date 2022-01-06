Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67.87 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00013071 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.58 million and $67.87 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

