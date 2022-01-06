Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $62,778.24 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 46 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $3,924.72.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.52.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

